Hosiery unit ravaged in fire at Salem Tabri

A fire erupted at a double-storey hosiery unit near Khera Cement Store in Salem Tabri on Sunday, destroying goods, machinery and furniture at the factory.

A fire tender dousing fire at a hosiery unit in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred shortly after 3pm when workers had completed their tasks for the day at the t-shirt manufacturing factory Ashu Enterprises and could be contained only around 9pm. No casualty has been reported from the incident.

Approximately 30 fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze at the factory that had spread at the ground floor. Workers from a nearby unit noticed smoke emanating from the adjacent building and informed the owner, who alerted the fire brigade and contacted the factory workers who vacated the premises at around 3pm.

Firefighters from Sundar Nagar, Gill Road, and the headquarters swiftly arrived at the scene to tackle the fire.

Atish, a fire official, said that the fire originated in the generator room, rapidly spreading through the ground floor as fabrics in the unit caught fire. Despite the efforts to control the blaze, a substantial portion of the factory was destroyed in the fire.

