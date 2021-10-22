Hostel for SC student: PU depts asked to share data again

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panjab University (PU) has once again asked its teaching departments to share details of Scheduled Caste (SC) students by October 29, so that hostels can be constructed for them
PU is planning to send a proposal to the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment for the construction of hostels for SC students under the Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojana (BJRCY). (HT file)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:31 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The varsity had on October 8 issued a circular to the teaching departments asking them to send the data of SC students for the 2019-20 session by October 13. “However, some departments have not sent the information so far. Therefore, they have been requested again,” states a circular issued on Thursday.

They have been asked to submit details on the number of students, those who applied for hostel accommodation and those who were allotted hostels. They have also been asked to send details of SC research scholars.

BJRCY Scheme

The scheme for construction of hostels for SC students is a way to enable and encourage them to attain quality education. Its primary objective is to attract implementing agencies to undertake construction of hostels, especially for SC girls.

The other objectives include having a girls’ hostel with a capacity of 100 seats in every block headquarters of low literacy districts and repair and proper maintenance of hostels.

Presently, there are 17 residence halls for students on campus: eight each for boys and nine for girls along with a working women’s hostel.

