Missing hotelier found dead in Ambala

Two days after a hotelier went missing, his body was found near the fields of Durana village in Ambala City on Sunday, the police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The victim, Sukhchain Singh, 36, was the owner of GFC Hotel at Durana Chowk. After he went missing, his wife submitted a complaint, and a case was registered under Section 346 of the IPC at Ambala Sadar police station.

On Sunday, his family claimed that the body was found with legs tied with a piece of cloth and injury marks near the neck.

His cousin, Ramkaran Mangal claimed that Singh was kidnapped late evening on Friday by a few men due to enmity over some real estate deal and he was also carrying ₹8 lakh.

Inspector Yashdeep Singh, SHO, Ambala Sadar police station, said his body was taken for autopsy to sub-divisional civil hospital in the Ambala Cantonment and was later handed over to the family members.

“There were no visible injury marks on the body and the family has not submitted anything related to the money that he was carrying. Other than the hotel, he was also dealing in real estate business,” he added.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The family has submitted a statement based on which murder and criminal conspiracy charges will be added against unknown accused as there are no direct allegations. The cause of death will get clear after the autopsy report is received and the matter is under investigation.”