Cops held for robbery: Yamunanagar SP terminates 2 SPOs, suspends ESI

Days after a Paonta Sahib-based hotelier was robbed of ₹7 lakh by six persons, including three cops, in Yamunanagar’s Pratap Nagar area, superintendent of police Mohit Handa terminated the services of two special police officers (SPOs) and suspended an exempted sub-inspector (ESI) for their alleged involvement in the crime, officials said on Monday.

They are ESI Rambhool and SPOs Manjeet Singh and Jasbir Singh, a police spokesperson said.

All were attached with the Dial 112 service under the jurisdiction of the Chhachhrauli police station.

On Saturday, Anil, a native of Sirmaur district in Himachal, who owns a hotel and a college in Paonta Sahib, alleged that he was robbed of ₹7 lakh and two blank cheques while he was in Yamunanagar to buy furniture.

The police arrested three of them on Sunday and were taken to a day of remand.

The spokesperson said the police have also recovered ₹70,000 from the accused during the remand and have managed to arrest a home guard, Sandeep Kumar.

“Sandeep only introduced the arrested cops to the suspects for the robbery. All were presented before a court on Monday and sent to jail,” a police statement read.

