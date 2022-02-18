Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
House help decamps with 7.5 lakh, jewellery in Ludhiana
House help decamps with 7.5 lakh, jewellery in Ludhiana

In yet another incident, a domestic worker of Nepalese origin,stole gold and diamond jewellery, and ₹7.5 lakh cash from his employer's home in a posh colony in Ludhiana
The Nepalese house help carried out the robbery when no one was home; the owners of the house said the accused had taken cash and jewellery from the house. The Ludhiana Police is looking for the accused. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In yet another incident, a domestic worker of Nepalese origin,stole gold and diamond jewellery, and 7.5 lakh cash from his employer’s home in the posh Sunview Colony in Ayali Kalan village on Thursday.

The main accused, Ankit Prasad, his aide Chakar Bahadur, and two other unidentified persons executed the robbery when there was no one at home.

The complainant, Mukesh Jain, who owns a dyeing unit, said he had hired Prasad three months ago. “On the day of the robbery, my wife and I were out of station, our son was at our dyeing unit, and our daughter-in-law was visiting a relative. When our daughter-in-law returned, Prasad was missing and the safe in the bedroom had been broken open.”

“Masons who were renovating the first floor of the house said three men had come to see Prasad after my daughter-in-law left the house,” he said.

Sub-inspector Amitpal Sharma said a case has been registered under Sections 454 (house-breaking), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused’s photograph has been circulated in all police stations.

