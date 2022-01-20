Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
House in Ludhiana burgled, role of domestic help suspected

Complainant, Kishan Kumar Bajaj, 57, who runs a bakery in Ludhiana, said he was alone at home at the time his house was burgled; a Nepalese domestic help, hired about a month-and-a-half ago, allegedly sedated his employer and fled with cash, jewellery and other valuables
On examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area around burgled house in Ludhiana, police found a man entering the house at around 12am while two more came around 1am. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Nepalese domestic help, hired about a month-and-a-half ago, allegedly sedated his employer and fled with cash, jewellery and other valuables from his house opposite DAV Public School in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Complainant, Kishan Kumar Bajaj, 57, who runs a bakery in the city, said he was alone at home at the time. Bajaj said that when he woke up on Wednesday morning, he had a headache and his entire house was ransacked.

He also found that his domestic help, Maan Singh, was nowhere to be seen. Realising that the domestic help had burgled the house after serving him food laced with sedatives, Bajaj immediately alerted his family members and relatives, and also called the police.

On examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area, police found a man entering the house at around 12am while two more came around 1am. The trio, along with Maan Singh, was later seen leaving the house in the wee hours.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh said the complainant had been alone at home as his family members were in Bathinda to attend the cremation of some relative. The suspect had been employed just a month-and-a-half ago.

“The actual loss will be ascertained only after family members return from Bathinda. However, we have got leads regarding the suspect and we will solve the case soon,” said the SHO.

