Chandigarh, House listing operations under the upcoming Census 2027 will be conducted from May 15 to June 13 in Punjab, an official statement said here. House listing under Census 2027 in Punjab to start from May 15

A one-day state level conference for deputy commissioners and municipal corporation commissioners on Census 2027 was convened here on Friday.

The conference was jointly hosted by the department of Local Government, Punjab and the Directorate of Census Operations, Punjab under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Punjab, K Sinha.

The conference was aimed at orienting field-level administrative heads for the upcoming Phase I of Census 2027.

The option of self-enumeration will also be available to the public from April 30 to May 14, prior to the commencement of house listing operations.

Phase II of Census 2027 will be conducted in February 2027.

In his inaugural address, Sinha underscored the importance of the census as the cornerstone of evidence-based governance, welfare planning, and equitable resource distribution.

Emphasizing transparency, data quality, and strict adherence to timelines, he called upon all officers to ensure meticulous planning and seamless inter-departmental coordination.

He stressed that Census 2027 must set new benchmarks in accuracy, digital execution, and administrative discipline.

On the occasion, the chief secretary also unveiled the Punjabi Logo of Census 2027.

He also unveiled the latest updated revenue maps and urban local bodies maps of Punjab, prepared for Census purposes.

Director, Census Operations, Punjab, Navjot Khosa apprised the officers of the roadmap and strategic framework for Census 2027.

She elaborated upon the statutory mandate under the Census Act, 1948 and the Census Rules, 1990, and emphasised strict adherence to uniform national standards, definitions, and procedures.

She said that Phase I would serve as the foundation for Phase II and that the quality, completeness, and accuracy achieved during house listing operations would determine the overall success of the Census exercise.

Deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners participated in the deliberations and shared district-level preparedness, logistical arrangements, training plans, rural and urban coverage strategies, and coordination mechanisms with local bodies.

Constructive discussions were also held on strengthening monitoring systems, ensuring timely resource mobilisation, leveraging central assistance, and maintaining uniformity in implementation across districts, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.