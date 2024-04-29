House owner booked after 8-year-old girl contacts high tension wire in Mohali’s village

Mother struggling to bear medical expenses Days after an eight-year-old girl suffered around 80% burn injuries after coming in contact with 66kv high tension wires near afour-storey rented accomodation in Bar Majra, Balongi police booked the owner of the property. As per the DC, a report on the matter from the concerned SDM is pending. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Mohammad Ali.

On April 2, victim Samaira was playing on the rooftop of the house after returning from school, while her mother had gone to the nearby market around 4 pm.

She was playing with an iron rod which accidentally touched the wires located at a distance of 5 ft from the rooftop.

“I suddenly heard a blast at the top of the house. When I rushed upstairs, my daughter lying on the floor with burn injuries. With the help of neighbours, I rushed her to the local civil hospital in phase-6 where doctors referred her to GMCH-32 citing her critical condition,” mother of the victim, Babita Kumari,said.

After dressing the wounds, GMCH-32 doctors further referred Samaira to PGI where she has been undergoing treatment for the past 26 days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Doctors are trying to bring down her fever and control infection before doing her surgery. They have already transfused three units of blood”, Babita said.

Mother reeling under medical bills burden

24-year-old Babita is a single parent and a native of Himachal Pradesh.

Babita, who works as a patient care,lost her husband last year and is residing at the third floor of the rented accommodation for the past two months. She is yet to get help from the administration and is struggling to pay medical bills of her daughter as she is the lone breadwinner.

“I have somehow paid medical bills of ₹40,000. Doctors have recommended a high protein diet for her including chicken, milk and eggs but I am struggling hard with finances. I would be grateful if the administration can provide financial support to us”, Babita said.

After the incident, Mohali sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Deepankar Garg visited the spot and directed police to register a case.

Additionally, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain had ordered a probe in the incident and had sought explanation from GMADA and Powercom for constructing high-rise buildings near high tension lines, risking lives.

The accused has been booked under section 337 ( causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) at Balongi Police station.