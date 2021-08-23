Haryana monsoon session: House passes five bills

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Monday passed five amendment Bills, some of them unanimously, during the ongoing monsoon session.

Also, four bills were introduced in the House on Monday and will be taken up for discussion in the upcoming sittings. The bills are: Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority Bill, 2021; Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment)Bill, 2021; Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021, and Haryana Parivar Pehchan Bill 2021.

The bills passed by the House on Monday are: Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2021; Maharishi Balmiki Sanskrit University, Kaithal (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Haryana Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2021; Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021; and Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Civic amenities bill

The Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Act, 2016, was enacted with an objective of providing essential services in areas lacking the same.

According to statement of objects and reasons behind the amendment, the provision of Section 3 of the Act presented certain difficulties. For example, as per the provision, only where construction took place on more than 50 per cent of plots before March 31, 2015 qualified to be considered under the Act. Since such deficient areas and their coming into being is an ongoing process, this provision presented hardship in certain cases.

Now, in section 4 (1) of the Act, provision has been made for providing a window of five years from the commencement of the Act to deal with the problem of civic amenities deficiency under the Act.

Different other sections of the Act have also been amendment to remove the bottlenecks and the hardship this provision presented in certain cases.

In the principal Act, there was no enabling provision for removing the hardship faced in class or category of persons or property by way of removal of difficulties, etc. Such a provision has been proposed to be inserted in the principal Act, says the statement of objects.

Balmiki Sanskrit university

The Maharishi Balmiki Sanskrit University, Kaithal, Act, 2018, was enacted for expanding the capacity in higher education and to promote Sanskrit language and research.

It was observed that in the Hindu mythology the name written is ‘Maharishi Valmiki’ and not ‘Maharishi Balmiki’ as written in the Act.

Now, the name will be read as ‘Maharishi Valmiki’ Sanskrit University, Kaithal.

University of performing and visual arts

The assembly passed Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to amend the 2014 Act.

The amendment pertains to change in preamble, and eligibility criteria for the appointment of vice-chancellor of the university.

This university was established by upgrading the integrated campus of government technical institution(s) societies, Rohtak, comprising four institutes namely State Institute of Fine Arts, State Institute of Design, State Institute of Film and Television and State Institute of Urban Planning and Architecture into a university to facilitate and promote studies and research in emerging areas of higher education with focus on new frontiers in the said fields.

These four institutions were affiliated with the MDU, Rohtak, and started in 2011 with annual intake of 240 students. “The government has taken the decision to change in preamble, and eligibility criteria for the appointment of vice-chancellor,” says the statement of objects and reasons.

Enterprises promotion

Under the Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, section 2 of the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Act, 2016, has been amended.

The state government has notified new industrial policy namely ‘Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy, 2020’ on December 29, 2020. This will be in force from January 1, 2021 till December 31, 2025. In order to ease regulatory burden on the investor and to strengthen Haryana in ease of doing business, certain regulatory reforms have been made under chapter 5 of the policy under which MSMEs will be given all requisite business clearances within 15 days, beyond which there will be a provision for automated deemed clearance.

Also, no inspection will be carried out for a period of three years from the date of starting a business and the provision will be made in Haryana Micro, Small Enterprises Facilitation Council (HMSEFC) rules to recover the outstanding payments of MSES as arrear of land revenue.

Haryana lokayukta

As per the Haryana Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill-2021, now the salary, allowances payable to, and other conditions of service of lokayukta shall be same as may be available from time to time to a sitting judge of the supreme court or chief justice or judge of the high court, as the case may be in accordance with the office held by him minus pension already drawn for the previous service, if any, including commuted portion.

The salary, allowances and other privileges available to the lokayukta shall not be negotiable, provided further that the allowances payable and other conditions of service of the lokayukta shall not be varied to his disadvantage after his appointment.