Houston post office renamed in honour of slain Sikh cop

Houston

A post office in west Houston has been renamed after Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, in a fitting tribute to the trailblazing Indian-American Sikh police officer who died after being shot multiple times while on duty in the US state of Texas in 2019.

Dhaliwal, the beloved 42-year-old Harris County sheriff’s deputy and a father of three, was gunned down during a traffic stop on September 27, 2019. Dhaliwal made national headlines in 2015 when he became the first police officer in Texas to serve while keeping his Sikh articles of faith, including a turban and beard.

“Our fallen brother deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was honoured by renaming a postal office in west Harris County in his memory. We are grateful to the Texas delegation, Harris County Commissioners Court, United States Postal Office, & the Sikh community for honouring him,” Harris county sheriff’s office (HCSO) said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Houston’s Sikh community and local elected officials and members of law enforcement gathered on Tuesday at a ceremony at 315 Addicks-Howell Road to dedicate the “Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office.”

“I am honoured to play a role in commemorating deputy Dhaliwal’s remarkable life of selfless service,” said Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, who brought the renaming legislation to the US House of Representatives.

“He represented the very best of our community: he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others. I was glad to work with a bipartisan delegation, our community partners, and those in the Sikh community, to pass legislation to rename this building the deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office,” Fletcher said.

Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the “remarkable commemoration” serves as a permanent reminder of Dhaliwal’s “lasting contributions to our community”.

“This will serve as a permanent reminder of Deputy Dhaliwal’s service, sacrifice, and example to us all. We are thankful to Congresswoman Fletcher and the entire Texas delegation for honouring a committed public servant who touched countless lives and served as a trailblazer. He was a true hero who inspired everyone to love their neighbours,” Gonzalez said.

Father of the slain police officer Pyara Singh Dhaliwal expressed gratitude to the people of Houston for their support.