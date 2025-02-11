How many MLAs does Congress have in Delhi? Punjab CM Mann hits back at Bajwa

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who is the leader of opposition in the assembly, for claiming that there was a rift in the state unit of the Aam Aadmi Party. Mann asked Bajwa how many MLAs did the Congress have in Delhi. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann talking to the media after a meeting Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

He also slammed Bajwa over his criticism of law and order in Punjab and said the situation was better than most states.

“I would ask Partap Singh Bajwa to count on how many MLAs his party has in Delhi. The law and order of Punjab is better than most states. We have to put in extra effort being a border state, and we are doing that,” Mann told the media.

Speaking on his meeting with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, he said that the party leader thanked the MLAs for their work during the campaign for the Delhi elections. He said that the party would use its experience after the Delhi setback and make Punjab a “role model” for the whole nation to look up to.

“Arvind Kejriwal thanked the MLAs for their work in the Delhi elections... We will use Delhi’s experience in Punjab... We will work together. Our party is known for its work. In today’s meeting, it was decided that in the coming two years, we will make Punjab a model that the whole nation will look up to. Punjab has always been forefront in all fights. The Punjab government is working for the welfare of the people,” he said.

The AAP convenor met Punjab MLAs to discuss strategies for the party after their crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

The BJP won the Delhi assembly election by a comfortable margin, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats.

The AAP secured only 22 seats, a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in the 2020 elections. With this historic mandate, the BJP is returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.