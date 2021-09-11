HP: 16 teachers of private school among 202 infected with Covid

Panic gripped Gagret area of Una district on Friday after 16 teachers of a private school tested positive for Covid.

Area’s nodal officer Dr Suman said the health authorities had collected the samples of all staffers of the school on Friday, 16 of which were detected positive. The officer said that the contact history of the teachers is being traced. The origin of the infection remains unknown.

It is worth mentioning that the schools in Himachal are closed for regular classes. However, the teachers are regularly attending the schools.

Meanwhile, state education minister Govind Singh Thakur said that the government is no hurry to open the schools for regular classes.

“The schools will be opened once the Covid-19 situation improves,” he said.

Himachal recorded 202 cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 2,15,437 while the death toll mounted to 3,614 after two patients succumbed to the infection.

The active cases have come down to 1,682 while recoveries reached 2,10,124 after 237 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,041 cases reported to date followed by 30,254 cases in Mandi and 26,863 in Shimla.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 173 fresh infections and one death were reported on Friday.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 142 with the active cases reaching 1,293.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,20,966, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.26%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have mounted to 3,26,656 and the death toll stands at 4,412.

Officials said with 80 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 21 in Budgam. As many as 16 other districts had no or single-digit cases.