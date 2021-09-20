HP: 2 infants found dead in Mandi nullah

Bodies of two baby girls were recovered from a nullah in busy Mandi town, police said on Sunday.

A passerby had informed the police that he spotted two bodies under a bridge on the Suhada nullah.

Cops, who first responded to the alert, said they found froth around the babies’ mouths. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination and registered a case under sections 304 and 317 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Two bodies were found and an FIR has been registered. The police have questioned a woman,” said Shalini Agnihotri, Mandi superintendent of police.

The news of two infants being found dead spread rapidly across social media in the region witht he people demanding stringent punishment to those involved in the act.