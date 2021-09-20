Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP: 2 infants found dead in Mandi nullah
chandigarh news

HP: 2 infants found dead in Mandi nullah

An FIR has been registered and the HP police have questioned a woman, said Shalini Agnihotri, Mandi superintendent of police
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 04:28 AM IST
A passerby had informed the HP police that he spotted bodies of two infants under a bridge on the Suhada nullah in Mandi. (Image for representational purpose)

Bodies of two baby girls were recovered from a nullah in busy Mandi town, police said on Sunday.

A passerby had informed the police that he spotted two bodies under a bridge on the Suhada nullah.

Cops, who first responded to the alert, said they found froth around the babies’ mouths. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination and registered a case under sections 304 and 317 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Two bodies were found and an FIR has been registered. The police have questioned a woman,” said Shalini Agnihotri, Mandi superintendent of police.

The news of two infants being found dead spread rapidly across social media in the region witht he people demanding stringent punishment to those involved in the act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HP govt plans to reopen schools

Ludhiana smart city projects impress housing ministry secretary

Chandigarh: MC, CSCL staff to cycle to work on October 1

NCRB data: With 36 cases, Ludhiana ranks 8th in Punjab in cybercrime
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP