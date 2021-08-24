HP apple cultivators seek support price on lines of Kashmir

Days after a steep fall in apple prices in Himachal Pradesh, growers across the state have asked the government to provide support prices for the crop on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing serious concern over fall in apple prices and ‘exploitation’ of farmers by commission agents in utter disregard of the APMC Act, the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti has asked the state government to fully implement the Market Intervention Scheme.

“Open bidding should be done in the markets by strictly implementing the provisions of the law,” said Sanjay Chauhan, general secretary of the samiti, adding that only those who have licences and permits should be allowed to trade.

The farmers for long have been demanding the government that it ensures that the commission agents pay the farmers for their produce on the same day of fruit sale .Usually, it’s a trend in the market that the commission agents delay the payments and in some cases, farmers receive their payments months after the sale of fruit.

Chauhan said the provision seeking payment to the farmers for their produce on the day of procurement will be strictly implemented and stern action will be taken against those who flout the norms.

The continuous nosedive in the apple markets in the last 10 days has once again raised serious concern for the ₹6,000-crore apple economy.

If the government fails to meet our demands, the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti will launch a stir by mobilising the farmers, Chauhan said.

Farmers also hold the government policies responsible for the low profits in apple cultivation. “The anti-famers policies of the state government have resulted in increase in the input cost of agriculture and horticulture,” Chauhan said, adding that subsidy on fertilisers, seeds, insecticides, fungicides and other cost items has been stopped and the farmers are forced to buy these items at exorbitant prices.

The prices for a 20kg apple box in the market varies from ₹300 to ₹1,400, which is the lowest in the last 15 years while the production cost has increase manifold, Chauhan said.

So far, the government is procuring only C Grade apples, that too at ₹9.5 per kg, which is much lower than in Kashmir.

Farmers are also worried about the government efforts to make the APMC Act more effective . Farmers alleged that the commission agents and wholesaler cartel in the state was so strong that it controlled the day-to-day rates.

The Kisan Samiti alleged the farmers were being charged ₹40 - ₹60 per box illegally in the name of labour charge, bank/DD charge and discount.

He said the labour charge is fixed ₹8 per box while the farmers were being charged ₹15. Apart from it, 2% is being deducted in the name of bank charge, Chahan said, while demanding the government to immediately intervene to stop this “loot”.