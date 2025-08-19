A total of 138 villages in Himachal Pradesh are named after caste, revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi told the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. HP assembly monsoon session:138 villages in Himachal named after caste: govt

In a written reply to a question of Congress MLA from Kasauli, Vinod Sultanpuri, Negi said that the approval of changing of name of any village, town and city is accorded by Ministry of Home Affairs but at present, there is no issue of change of name of village and city.

As per the guidelines of the Union Government, unless there is some very special reason, it is not desirable to change a name which people have got used to and names of villages having a historical connection should not be changed as far as possible. Moreover, a change should not be made merely on grounds of local patriotism or for linguistic reasons, he informed.

In a written reply to another question of BJP MLA from Dharamshala assembly constituency, Sudhir Sharma, revenue minister said that the cabinet has given approval to fill up 874 posts of patwaris in the revenue department from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2027.

Apologise and we will withdraw FIRs: CM

FIRs against persons insulting the National Flag at Thunag would be cancelled only if the offenders tendered an apology, said Sukhu during discussion on natural disaster under Rule 67 and added that protest apart, the government would not allow any person to insult the Tricolour and the ministers holding constitutional posts.

The BJP workers in Janjheli and Thunag areas of the Seraj Assembly constituency of former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, which suffered massive damage and losses in the recent disaster, had protested and allegedly threw black flags and shoes on the revenue minister’s vehicle carrying the national flag on his visit to the area in the month of July.

More than 50 people were booked for wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly and rioting after they greeted the revenue minister with black flags and ‘go back’ slogans, and tried to stop his vehicle in the Seraj Assembly constituency in the Mandi district. Mandi police had registered a case under sections 126 (2), 189 (2), 190, 191 (2) of the BNS.