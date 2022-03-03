HP assembly: Opposition stages walkout

Dissatisfied over HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s reply over governor’s address, the Congress on Wednesday staged a walkout from the house of the assembly.

Its members also raised slogans against the BJP government for failing to curb illegal mining and not conducting auction of liquor vends.

Earlier, while replying to the debate on governor’s address, Jai Ram tried to cover all issues raised by the Opposition. He said the government has set up five check-posts in Una to check illegal mining.

He also said that the government has order action against illegal mining.

Jai Ram said there was a provision of two years’ imprisonment and fine up to ₹5 lakh for illegal mining.

“The government has decided to confiscate the property of illegal miners,” he added.

On this, leader of opposition in Himachal assembly Mukesh Agnihotri sought to know whether there was an order for the police against taking action on illegal miners.

He alleged that the police were not taking any action against illegal mining. The chief minister said that the BJP government has registered 110 FIRs and issued 6,036 challans against the offenders.

The Opposition had also raised question on the loans taken by the present government till 2018-19 as well as the non-auction of liquor contracts. Before the chief minister could finish replying to the discussion, members of the Congress walked out of the house.

Heated exchange between minister, Congress MLA

A heated exchange also took place between forest minister Rakesh Pathania and Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. During the debate on governor’s address, Sukhu, while speaking on the issue of four-lanning project being stuck, made some remarks which didn’t go down well with the ruling party member.

After the lunch break, forest minister objected to the Sukhu’s remarks and demanded to expunge the same from the proceedings.

A heated argument broke out between the two and Pathania said he will bring a contempt motion against Sukhu. To this, Congress members Asha Kumari, Jagat Singh Negi and Vikramaditya Singh objected, stating that a contempt motion cannot be brought against a member.

