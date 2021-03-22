Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP braces for another spell of snow, rain till March 24
HP braces for another spell of snow, rain till March 24

A western disturbance active over the north-western Himalayas is likely to bring a fresh spell of snowfall and rainfall to Himachal Pradesh, the weather department said on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:53 AM IST
(HT File)

A western disturbance active over the north-western Himalayas is likely to bring a fresh spell of snowfall and rainfall to Himachal Pradesh, the weather department said on Sunday.

Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said, “A western disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies lies over north-west Rajasthan and its neighbourhood. Another western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Jammu & Kashmir and its neighbourhood and is likely to bring snow and rain to Himachal.”

The precipitation will persist till March 24, he said adding that a yellow warning of thunderstorm, hailstorm, lightning and gusty winds has been issued for the low hills on Monday and mid-hills on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Keylong was the coldest place in the state, recording night temperature of 0°C, followed by Kalpa where the temperature was 3.6°C.

Singh said there was no appreciable change in minimum and maximum temperatures. The minimum temperatures were 2 to 3°C above normal and the maximum temperatures were 4 to 5 °C above normal.

Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2°C while the famous tourist destination shivered at 6.8°C.

Hill stations Dalhousie, Dharamshala and Palampur recorded minimum temperatures of 10.3°C, 11.2°C and 12.2°C, respectively, while Kufri recorded 8.8°C minimum temperature.

