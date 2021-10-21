HP bypolls: ‘Creating job avenues for youth will be my priority’

Khushal Thakur, 67, is a war veteran who shot to fame during the Kargil conflict in 1999 when he was the commanding officer of 18 Grenadiers that captured Tiger Hill and Tololing, which were of strategic importance to India.

During his 34-year-old military career, he participated in the Indian peacekeeping mission in Sri Lanka against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). While on a UN peacekeeping mission in Sierra Leone, he successfully led Operation Khukri and liberated 234 soldiers.

He was awarded the Yudh Seva Medal and his unit received a record 52 gallantry awards. Post-retirement, he got involved in social work and politics. Thakur also led the agitation of farmers affected by the widening of Pathankot-Mandi national highway. He was the chairperson-cum-MD of Himachal Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Corporation, but resigned from the post when he was pitted against Congress’ nominee from Mandi.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Thakur talks about his plans, priorities and addresses the allegations of the Opposition. Edited excerpts:

Which will be top-three issues on your priority list if elected?

My priorities would be strengthening the road Infrastructure, ensuring functional tap water supply to every rural household and promoting tourism that will eventually generate more employment in our region.

What’s your take on the allegation that BJP is trying to cash in on your army background?

That’s not true. The BJP is not trying to cash in on army sentiment. It is a nationalist party that respects each and every nationalist who has served the nation. For the BJP, nation comes first.

How do you respond to the allegation that you abandoned the cause of those affected by Chandigarh-Manali highway project?

The Land Acquisition Act was passed by the UPA government in 2013, which was made applicable for national highways in HP in 2015. All the hardships could have been avoided had the Congress implemented the Act in time. The BJP government has formed a three-member committee headed by Mahender Singh Thakur in this regard. I am sure that the panel will soon find a solution to resolve the issue. I can assure you that I will continue to take up the matter strongly with the state and central governments so that affected people get their entitlement.

Don’t you think that real issues have been put on the back-burner in this bypoll?

No, I do not think so. The BJP is always working on PM Narendra Modi’s motto ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Aur Sabka Prayas’, which aims at making India self-reliant. I feel that we all should unite to foster this dream. Common man issues are the priority and are still at the forefront of the campaign.

Why should people vote for you?

People should vote for the BJP as our country and state are under dynamic and honest leadership. The central government under PM Modi in the last more than seven years and Jai Ram-led state government in the last four years have delivered remarkably. Casing point being PM Modi’s idea of ‘Jaan Hai to Jahaan Hai’ has been implemented in the state, which has done exceptionally well on the Covid vaccination front.

