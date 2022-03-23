HP Congress leaders meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

Amid fears that the party’s drubbing in the assembly elections of five states could have a big bearing in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the All-India Congress Committee’s interim President Sonia Gandhi gave a clarion call to the faction-ridden Grand Old Party in the hill state to stay united. Sonia met more than two dozen Congress leaders from Himachal at the 10 Janpath on Tuesday to review the political scenario in the state.

As many as 25 leaders from the state were present at the meeting including AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla, his co in-charge Sanjay Dutt and Tejinder Pal Sin Bittu. The meeting lasted for nearly two hours and each leader was given five minutes to speak.

State party chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Opposition leader Mukesh Agnihotri, former PCC president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh and Kuldeep Kumar were also present. Multiple legislators and Lok Sabha member from Mandi Pratibha Singh also attended the meeting.

Prominent Congress leader Anand Sharma, whose term in Rajya Sabha expires at the end of this month, suggested holding a rally in the state ahead of AAP’s roadshow in Mandi on April 6. However, Congress leaders brushed aside his suggestion, saying that instead, they should focus on bracing up its cadres.

Veteran leader and former Lok Sabha member Chandra Kumar expressed his resentment over the party ignoring the state’s biggest district Kangra, which comprises 15 assembly segments. Kumar out rightly demanded Gandhi to project a leader from Kangra, which has played a vital role in tilting political scales in the state. Congress’ second-rung leaders in the Himachal had been engaged in outdoing each other after the death of Virbhadra Singh led to a leadership vacuum in the party

The majority of the leaders were of the view that the party should gear up in advance for the assembly elections, while few demanded changes in the leadership ahead of the polls. The legislator expressed displeasure over the working of state party chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore. The party leaders also reviewed the emergence of AAP in Punjab and its repercussion.

