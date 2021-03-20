HP devising schemes to tackle drought-like situation: Govt

The Himachal Pradesh government is devising a strategy to tackle the drought-like situation arising in the state, which is likely to adversely impact water supply and irrigation schemes, this was said during the budget session of the state Assembly on Friday.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said more tubes wells and bore wells will be dug in the state to offset the water scarcity. The government had banned boring of wells and tube wells last year due to decline in the water table. Thakur was replying to a private member’s resolution brought by BJP legislator Ramesh Dhawala. He said a meeting had been convened on March 23 to take of stock of the situation and around 400 schemes were in the pipeline.

He said water harvesting tanks were being constructed in 155 sub-divisions. He urged all 68 MLAs to build small rain harvesting tanks in their respective areas and said the department will foot the bill.

Expressing concern over the rise in average temperature in the state, Thakur said Himachal’s temperature had increased by 1.62°C in five years.

“There has been a 19% decrease in glaciers due to the increasing temperatures and if glaciers continue to melt at the same speed, Himachal may also face a tragedy like Uttarakhand in future,” he said while advocating snow harvesting and construction of rain-water harvesting structures in the plains and medium elevation areas to replenish the groundwater levels.