HP government notifies Tsarap Chu Conservation Reserve in Lahaul-Spiti

Himachal government has notified Tsarap Chu Conservation Reserve, located in Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh: India’s largest conservation reserve, designated to protect high-altitude wildlife. The Tsarap Chu Conservation Reserve falls among the high-density habitats of snow leopard within Himachal Pradesh. (Sourced)

The notification was issued in compliance with the announcement made by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the closing ceremony of Wildlife Week in October 2024.

In a statement principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) said that the notification has been issued after completing all formalities and consultation with local panchayats as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

“The Tsarap Chu Conservation Reserve is the catchment area of the Charap Nallah and it will connect Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary and Chandertal Wildlife Sanctuary and will act as a corridor for wildlife,” said Spiti wildlife DCF Mandar Jeware adding that Tsarap Chu conservation reserve is the largest conservation reserve notified so far in the country.

The Tsarap Chu Conservation Reserve borders the Union Territory of Ladakh in the North, shares boundary of Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary up to the confluence of Malung Nallah and Lungar Lungpa in the East, the Kabjima Nallah in the South and shares the boundary of Chandertal Wildlife Sanctuary and Baralacha Pass in the West and thereafter follows the Yunam River up to its confluence with Charap Nallah near Sarchu.

The total area of this conservation reserve is 1,585 square kilometers. The Tsarap Chu Conservation Reserve falls among the high-density habitats of snow leopard within Himachal Pradesh. It also supports rich diversity of Himalayan and Trans-Himalayan flora and fauna including Snow Leopard and Tibetan Wolf, Kiang and ungulates such as bharal, ibex, Tibetan argali and avifauna such as rose finches, Tibetan ravens and yellow- billed choughs.