HP governor visits Shipki La, lauds forces

During his three-day sojourn to Kinnaur district, Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today visited the Army post at Shipki La situated at an altitude of more than 13,000 feet and the Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) post.

This was the governor’s first visit to Shipki La. His wife Janaki Shukla also accompanied him.

Army officers detailed to the governor about the arrangements of the border.

The governor said that the enthusiasm of the soldiers deployed here was impressive and in spite of the difficult conditions they were dedicated to keeping intact the integrity of the nation. “Soldiers from every corner of the country are deployed here, whose only religion is the security of the country,” he said and added that it is only because of these brave soldiers that we are safe. He called them the ‘security circuit’ of the country.

