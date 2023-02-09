HP govt bars officers from buying land at place of posting

The Himachal Pradesh government has restored the older order that barred its officers from buying land within the jurisdiction of their posting in their own name or in name of any of their family members.

Instructions to this effect were issued by the deputy secretary (personnel) on behalf of the chief secretary to all administrative, heads of departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners on February 8.

The state government vide instructions issued on January 1, 1996, August 16, 1997, and September 26, 2012, had barred the officers of the state government from purchasing land in the jurisdiction of their posting.

There were 28 categories of officers, including 21 categories of government officers and seven categories of municipal officers, on the ban list from divisional commissioner level to junior engineers.

However, the then Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government vide modified instructions issued on February 15, 2016, had lifted the ban and provided that such officers can buy the land with prior permission of the government.

“After careful consideration, it has now been decided to rescind the instructions issued vide the letter dated February 15, 2016, and to restore the instructions dated 12.01.1996, 16.08.1997 and 26.09.2012 ,” states the circular.

Further, the officers who are transferred out will also not be allowed to purchase land, building, immovable property within the recent jurisdiction and the purchase deed will not be allowed to be registered in his/her name or in the name of his family member(s) within a period of two years from the date of relinquishing the charge of his/her post, it added.

A strict compliance with the orders has been ordered.