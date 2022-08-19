HP govt committed to safeguard interests of fruit growers: Jai Ram

The state government is committed towards safeguarding interests of farmers and horticulturists by providing ample facilities for marketing, cold storage and controlled atmosphere (CA) stores, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

He was addressing a deputation of BJP workers of Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai area, led by Chetan Bragta.

The CM said that the state government is reimbursing 6% subsidy on purchase of packaging material like cartons and trays, whether purchased through HPMC or open market, with effect from April 1, 2022.

Thakur said the late Narendra Bragta was not only one of the most prominent BJP leaders in the region, but also committed to safeguard interests of the horticulturists. “Bragta not only fought for the rights of the farmers, but also had laid stress on diversification and value addition of the horticulture produce,” he said.

The CM said the state government has released all pending payments of apple growers. “The HP government has not only provided much needed relief in GST to horticulturists, but has also enhanced the procurement price of apple under the Market Intervention Scheme by ₹3.50 per kg,” said Thakur.

Thakur said that farmers should not only go for crop diversification, but also ensure the value addition of their crops.