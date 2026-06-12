HP govt enhances study leave benefits; employees to get full salary during higher education

The Himachal government has decided to provide full salary to its employees proceeding on study leave for higher education during the service period. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

Earlier, the employees availing study leave were entitled to leave salary equivalent to 40% of the pay they were drawing before proceeding on leave, along with Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA).

However, adopting a sympathetic and employee-friendly approach, the state government has amended Rule 56 of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972, enabling employees on study leave to receive 100% of their salary during the period of higher studies.

The decision fulfils an announcement made by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Budget for the financial year 2026-27. The employees who had previously availed study leave under the earlier provisions would also be paid the balance due amount of salary as per the revised rules.

To avail this benefit, the government servant will be required to furnish an undertaking stating that he or she is not receiving any scholarship, stipend, or remuneration from any part-time employment during the study period. The state government had earlier restored full salary during study leave for Allopathy doctors pursuing higher and specialized courses at premier medical institutions, a move that has significantly strengthened healthcare services and benefitted the people of the state.

Sukhu has said that the state government remains committed to the welfare of its employees and continues to extend various benefits to them. He noted that soon after assuming office, the present government restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for 1.36 lakh NPS employees, ensuring financial security and dignity in their post-retirement life.