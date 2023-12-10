HP govt initiates English as medium of instruction in all primary schools

Himachal Pradesh government has given a nod to introduce English as medium of instruction in all government primary schools, starting from the upcoming academic session.

The guidelines for the same are expected to be issued during the week. (HT Photo)

Contrary to the initial plan of establishing a few English medium schools in each assembly constituency, the government has now decided to convert all 10,500 government primary schools to English medium.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing enrollment and aligning with a pre-election promise made by the Congress party, will begin with Class 1 and 2.

The guidelines for the same are expected to be issued during the week.

The primary objective behind this decision is to address the increasing enrollment in private schools offering instruction in English.

The matter will later be presented to the cabinet for approval.

Rakesh Kanwar, the education secretary, highlighted that the Dharamshala state school education board will publish the English medium books. The director of the elementary education department has been instructed to ensure timely printing and availability of these books.

Emphasising the need for teacher training, Kanwar said primary teachers would undergo specific training to adapt to the English medium curriculum. Additionally, changes are expected in the morning assembly procedures to accommodate the new initiative.