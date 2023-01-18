HP govt issues notices to UltraTech’s Solan cement plant for violating pollution norms

Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) on Wednesday said that it has issued show-cause notices to UltraTech cement plant in Baga of Solan district for violating pollution norms.

The notices have been issued under the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

“Stack emission monitoring of the unit of UltraTech cement plant, Baga, was conducted last year, and it was found that the results are not conforming to the prescribed standards,” said a spokesperson of the HP pollution control board.

“Thereafter, the regional office of HPSPCB issued notice to the unit to take corrective measures for the smooth operation of APCDs to ensure compliance with environmental standards,” he added.

Earlier, the results of stack emission monitoring at the cement mill, raw mill and coal mill were found above the prescribed norms, he said, adding that action was initiated under various sections of the Act for the violation as well.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state pollution control boards to levy and recover environmental compensation from violating units, said the spokesperson, adding that the state gave several opportunities, but the unit was still not complying with the directions issued.

Now, he said, the HPSPCB has sought a reply from the unit within 15 days as to why penal action should not be initiated against it and why environmental penalty should not be imposed as per the directions of the NGT.

He said the provisions of the Act attract fines up to ₹10,000 and imprisonment up to seven years or both, as the case may be.

In another case of similar nature, ambient air and stack emission monitoring of UltraTech cement plant, Baga, was conducted to check emissions.

The result of ambient air and stack emission was collected, which was not conforming to prescribed environmental standards.

A show-cause notice was issued for the non-compliance with the shortcomings, he added.

The spokesperson said that the unit was once again inspected for not arranging a water sprinkling system in the plant area and dust emission was observed due to vehicle movement.

Besides, he said, the sheet cover for the coal mill area was also not provided. As a result, a show-cause notice has been issued to frame its reply within 15 days, he added.