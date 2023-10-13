HP govt mulls to make foundation inspection a must in urban areas

After a wait of over four decades, the development plan for Shimla has been prepared by the town and country planning department with a vision for a well-regulated and planned city and its suburbs, officials said. he development plan for Shimla has been prepared by the town and country planning department. (HT File)

The government is also proposing to make a mandatory provision of inspection at foundation level for all buildings in urban areas as well as planning and special areas of the state, a spokesperson of the department said on Thursday. He added that for high-risk buildings, the geological investigation report and detailed structural design report is being made mandatory at the time of approval.

The spokesperson said that the department has prepared the plan duly considering the directions of the Himachal Pradesh high court and the National Green Tribunal.

However, these provisions as proposed during the previous government’s regime were flexible and were likely to be misused by the residents and would lead to indiscriminate and unregulated cutting of trees to some extent, the spokesperson added.

He said that in order to preserve the green belts of the Shimla planning area, considering the fragile ecology and a focus on sustainable development, the state government intends to allow limited construction with stringent regulations and control.

He said that to preserve the rich ecological and natural heritage of the city, it has been proposed that on any developable plot located in specific green belt areas, no construction shall be allowed , even if a single tree, either alive or dead or dry, is standing.

He said that the drainage master plan shall be prepared in phased manner to ensure effective, efficient and immediate drainage of excessive rain water for all urban centres and rural areas.

The plan has been prepared under AMRUT sub-scheme of the Union government while keeping in mind Shimla’s potentials of tourist destination, vibrant environment, natural ecosystem and its capacity to accommodate future resident and floating population by 2041.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!