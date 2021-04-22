Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP govt orders salary deduction to raise funds for Covid relief
HP govt orders salary deduction to raise funds for Covid relief

Two days’ salary of Class 1 and 2 employees and one day’s wage of Class 3 and 4 employees will be deducted
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The order issued by health secretary Amitabh Awasthi says the second wave of the pandemic was fast-spreading and fatal (Representative Photo/HT File)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it will deduct two days’ salary of Class 1 and 2 employees and one day’s wage of Class 3 and 4 employees in order to combat the second wave of infections sweeping through the state.

The order issued by health secretary Amitabh Awasthi says the second wave of the pandemic was fast-spreading and fatal. “Now, therefore, it has been directed that all drawing and disbursing officers in different departments, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies under the government of Himachal Pradesh shall deduct two days’ salary, emoluments of each Class 1 and 2 employees, except health care workers working on regular or contract basis from whom one day salary shall be deducted,” the order said. The collection will be deposited in the ‘HP Covid-19 solidarity response fund’.

“Despite several social welfare measures undertaken by the state government during the pandemic, hardships might still be faced by the citizens, particularly the poor and marginalised sections of the society,” says the order.

The state government has also made an appeal to all well-off families to donate generously towards the fund.

