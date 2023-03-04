HP govt to collaborate with ISB for policy inputs in bioenergy sector: CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government will join hands with Indian School of Business (ISB), which would provide policy inputs and research support for the emerging bioenergy sector of the state, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while presiding over a meeting with the representatives of the business school late on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting with representatives of ISB in Shimla. (HT Photo)

The state government would initiate a pilot project for bioenergy production from pine needles and bamboo, said the chief minister, adding that the project will involve the local community and increase their income.

“Many sectors such as thermal power, cement and steel were exploring fossil fuel substitutes to reduce emissions. Thus, the scope can be expanded to include fuel briquettes made from pine needles as potential substitutes, which has the advantage of much higher calorific value and this would also pave the way for strengthening the rural economy,” Sukhu said.

ISB would provide the business model and technology to make this project a success, with the assistance and cooperation of the state government, the chief minister said, adding that the school would also ensure adequate market linkage.

As the government mandate for ethanol blending in petrol has increased from 10% to 20% with an ambition to achieve the target of ‘Green Energy State’ by 2025, ISB would also undertake the task of making ethanol, compressed biogas and biofertiliser from bamboo, he said.

Emphasising the importance of community ownership of forests, Sukhu said it provides incentives to communities to protect and manage them sustainably. He further said that community ownership of forest land is associated with greater social responsibility and increased incentives for forest protection. This would attract industrial partners and private investments as it improves environmental, social, and governance issues, he added.

ISB’s executive director Prof Ashwini Chhatre and policy director Aarushi Jain also elaborated the various projects undertaken by them.

Exploring possibilities to boost adventure sports: Sukhu

The HP government is exploring possibilities and taking new initiatives to encourage various adventure sports, particularly aero-sports, in the state, Sukhu said after launching the official website of the Billing Paragliding Association.

He said that Himachal can boast of the world’s best paragliding site at Bir Billing in Kangra, where including many International competitions, the pre-world cup paragliding championships have also been hosted. Himachal has other paragliding sites at Bandla Dhar in Bilaspur and Solang near Manali.

Sukhu said the launch of this website is expected to give a fillip to the adventure tourism in the state and will attract more adventure enthusiasts to experience the thrill.

Chief parliamentary secretary Kishori Lal, secretary to CM Abhishek Jain, president of the association Anurag Sharma, vice-president Prakash Chand besides other members of the body were also present.

