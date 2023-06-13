HP govt to improve roads for smooth apple transportation: Minister

Himachal Pradesh public works minister (PWD), Vikramaditya Singh, chaired a review meeting of officers of the PWD and other departments here on Monday to discuss the maintenance of roads for the upcoming apple season so that the orchardists may not face any hardships while transporting their produce.

The roads in the apple belts have been highlighted as needing immediate attention for repairs. (HT File Photo)

He said that the department will ensure smooth transportation and will also make earnest efforts to address various concerns pertaining to roads and transportation.

The minister said that as of now, 14 roads under Shimla Circle require special attention to facilitate seamless operations with an expenditure of about ₹3.50-crore immediately. He said that if additional funds would be required for the purpose the issue will be taken up with the chief minister as well. Directions were issued to work in unison by the officers of all circles and complete all the patchwork, wherever necessary within the stipulated time.

During the meeting, urgent requirements for the entire apple season were also addressed, including the procurement of JCB machines at the division level. The roads in Kotkhai, Chopal, Kotgarh, Kumarsain and other apple belts were highlighted as needing immediate attention for repairs. It was informed in the meeting that funds amounting to ₹3.48-crore were released by the APMC for doubling the road leading to Parala Market Yard and 80% of the work has already been completed.

