Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP institutes slip in NIRF grading
chandigarh news

HP institutes slip in NIRF grading

Only one institution in HP, Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi made it to the top-100 in overall grading by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)
By Naresh K Thakur, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 04:10 AM IST
HP University, Shimla, the oldest university in the state, failed to make the cut in the NIRF grading and is not even on the list of top-200 institutes. (HT File Photo)

Only one institution in Himachal Pradesh, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi made it to the top-100 in overall grading under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2021 released by the Union HRD ministry, even as most of the state universities dropped several rungs.

However, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan, bucked the trend by climbing several notches on the list of top universities.

IIT-Mandi slipped 15 places in the ranking to 82nd spot in the overall list with a score of 49.93. Last year, the institute had bagged 67th spot in the NIRF overall category.

Among the engineering institutes, it scored 52.58 to rank 41 — a fall of 10 places. In 2020, the premier institute was ranked 31 with a score of 54.17.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur fell one place in this category and was ranked 99th with a score of 39.09. Last year, it was on 98th spot.

Among the architecture institutes, NIT Hamirpur slid four places to 23rd rank in the list of top-25 institutes. In 2020, it was ranked 19th.

Shoolini University scored 39.53 to rank 89th among the universities. Last year, the institution did not figure on the list of top-100 universities.

In the pharmacy category, Shoolini University climbed three places. With a score of 49.38, it is ranked 36th in the top-100 pharmacy institutes against the last year’s 39th rank.

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, the oldest university in the state, failed to make the cut and is not even on the list of top-200. Last year, HPU was ranked 169th.

The NIRF outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations of broad understanding arrived at by a core committee set up by MHRD to identify the parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.

The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”.

The first NIRF ratings were released in 2016. Usually announced in April, the ranking this year was delayed by the pandemic.

For participation in rankings, the institutes are asked to register and submit their required data. Physical check is done by NIRF to ensure its authenticity.

If any institute submits false data, it is debarred from participating in the process.

