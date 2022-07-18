HP logs 564 fresh Covid cases, tally crosses 2.9 lakh-mark

The spike in Covid cases continued in Himachal as the state recorded 564 fresh infections on Monday, highest in over last four months.

This has taken the state’s total case tally to 2,90,470 since the virus outbreak in March 2020. Maximum 115 cases were reported from Kangra followed by 100 each from Mandi and Shimla, 63 from Chamba, 49 from Hamirpur, 32 from Kullu, 22 each from Sirmaur and Solan, 15 each from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases in the state have reached 2,645 of which highest 601 are in Kangra, 445 in Chamba, 392 in Shimla and 324 in Mandi. Besides, the state registered 271 recoveries on Monday, pushing the total number of recovered people to 2,83,677.

Kangra remains the worst-hit district with a total of 65,361 cases, followed by 39,462 cases in Shimla and 39,457 in Mandi.

Chief medical officer, Kangra, said the Covid situation was quite concerning in the district. However, the number of the patients who require hospitalisation is very low which is matter of big relief for the authorities.

He urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. “One should immediately self-isolate in case of flu-like symptoms and get his/her test done so as to timely intervention could be made. Besides, people should wear mask, maintain hand hygiene and two-metre distance,” he added.

