HP logs 564 fresh Covid cases, tally crosses 2.9 lakh-mark
The spike in Covid cases continued in Himachal as the state recorded 564 fresh infections on Monday, highest in over last four months.
This has taken the state’s total case tally to 2,90,470 since the virus outbreak in March 2020. Maximum 115 cases were reported from Kangra followed by 100 each from Mandi and Shimla, 63 from Chamba, 49 from Hamirpur, 32 from Kullu, 22 each from Sirmaur and Solan, 15 each from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.
The active cases in the state have reached 2,645 of which highest 601 are in Kangra, 445 in Chamba, 392 in Shimla and 324 in Mandi. Besides, the state registered 271 recoveries on Monday, pushing the total number of recovered people to 2,83,677.
Kangra remains the worst-hit district with a total of 65,361 cases, followed by 39,462 cases in Shimla and 39,457 in Mandi.
Chief medical officer, Kangra, said the Covid situation was quite concerning in the district. However, the number of the patients who require hospitalisation is very low which is matter of big relief for the authorities.
He urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. “One should immediately self-isolate in case of flu-like symptoms and get his/her test done so as to timely intervention could be made. Besides, people should wear mask, maintain hand hygiene and two-metre distance,” he added.
Himachal: Malana faces ration shortage as flashfloods snap road links
Two weeks after a cloudburst triggered flashfloods and damaged roads leading to the hydel power project near Malana village in Kullu district, residents have reported an acute shortage of ration supplies. The Malana panchayat comprises two villages of Saura Behad and Dhara Behad and has a total population of 2,041 in 475 households, including 1,039 men and 1,002 women. The road is damaged close to a tunnel of the 109MW hydel power project.
Within our right to auction CRZ plots: CIDCO
Mumbai: City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited on Monday said that they are well within their rights to auction the 25,138.86 square metres (sq m) plot in Navi Mumbai, even though it falls within the coastal regulation zone (CRZ). The plot, located in adjoining sectors 54, 56 and 58 in Nerul, is one of 16 plots that will be auctioned in the satellite city.
Two kanwarias killed as bus hits mobike in U.P.’s Amroha
Two kanwarias died after a roadways bus hit the motorcycle, they were riding on the National Highway 24 in Amroha district on Monday morning, police said. Enraged over the incident, other kanwarias damaged a few buses. Heavy police force was deployed around the spot to bring the situation under control, they added. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.
Decide plea for survey of Shahi Idgah, Jahanara Mosque within 3 months: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, to expedite and decide within three months the application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Jahanara Mosque in Agra by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed against the application by UP Sunni Central Waqf board in the suit.
Devotees throng temples on the first Monday of Sawan
City saw a huge rush of devotees to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Sawan. There was tight security outside the prominent temples of the city, including Mankameshwar temple on Sitapur road and Shree Buddheshwar Mahadev Temple in the Alambagh area. “Rudrabhishek will be performed every day till one month with a special puja on Rakhi Purnima,” he added. The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
