HP Police go tough on violators

Maximum 486 offences were pertaining to people not wearing masks; highest 81 violations were reported in Kangra where violators were slapped a fine of ₹61,000.
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Since Sunday (May 9), the state police have detected 603 violations of various kinds and collected a cumulative fine amounting to 3.8 lakh. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Himachal Pradesh Police have gone tough on people violating Covid-safety protocols as the state underwent a seven-day strict lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread on Monday.

The state has recorded 32,136 infections in first nine days of May while 389 people have lost their lives.

Since Sunday (May 9), the state police have detected 603 violations of various kinds and collected a cumulative fine amounting to 3.8 lakh.

Maximum 486 offences were pertaining to people not wearing masks. Highest 81 violations were reported in Kangra where violators were slapped a fine of 61,000. BBN police district reported 68 violations and collected the fine of 35,500 followed by Mandi, where 37,500 fine was realised from 66 violators.

Kullu police collected 36,000 penalty from 36 offenders and in Shimla, 44 violators were fined 32,500.

The state police had received permission for 79 marriage functions wherein surprise checks were held at 75 functions and a total of 24,000 was collected as fine. Maximum violations in marriage functions were found in Sirmaur, where 19,000 was realised from violators. One marriage was being held without permission in Sirmaur and the organisers were slapped a penalty of 5,000.

Besides, 20 violations were found in market places and a fine of 35,500 was collected while 41 fines were that of violation during transport and penalty of 39,500 was realised. Penalty of 13,500 was also realised for not wearing mask while commuting.

