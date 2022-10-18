HP polls: 21,043 hoardings, posters removed

With the implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), as many as 30,369 hoardings, posters, banners and flags and wall-writings were removed from different districts within 48 hours of the announcement of elections, the chief electoral officer said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said as many as 3,439 posters were removed in Chamba, 4,338 in Kangra, 498 in Lahaul-Spiti, 875 in Kullu, 3,319 in Mandi, 1,693 in Hamirpur, 6,679 in Una, 698 in Bilaspur, 1,302 in Solan, 3,473 in Sirmaur, 3,782 in Shimla and 273 in Kinnaur. Directions have been issued to all departments to remove photographs of political functionaries from their website. As many as 126 websites of government departments, boards and corporations have been checked.

To ensure fair and free elections, flying squads and static surveillance teams have been constituted to monitor campaign expenses, bribery in the form of cash or kind, movement of illegal arms, ammunition, liquor and anti-social elements. The income tax department has set up a 24x7 centralised control room-cum-complaint monitoring cell in their office at Shimla with a toll-free number 1800-180-8089 to curb the use of black money for elections. The excise department has also set up a 24X7 control room with a toll-free number 1800-180-8062, where complaints related to excise violations can be directly lodged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}