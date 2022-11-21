HP polls: BJP’s state poll panel huddles to evaluate party’s performance

Himachal Pradesh BJP’s state election committee huddled for a post-poll review meeting to assess the party’s performance in the general assembly elections, polling for which was held on November 12, at Solan’s Parwanoo on Sunday.

The meeting, where feedback received from all constituencies and candidates regarding the voting trends and the party’s prospects was discussed, was attended by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, former assembly speaker Rajeev Bindal, Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar, state organising secretary Pawan Rana and former Himachal in-charge and state election in-charge Mangal Pandey.

The meeting also discussed the probability of a hung assembly and the possibility to bring aboard not only BJP rebels, but also those from the rival party, who are contesting as Independents.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the BJP had done excellent work in terms of election management.“The planning was excellent and its execution was even more remarkable as focus was laid on implementation at ground zero. The elections were fought with civility and ease and there were no shortcomings in the management. All the leaders performed their duties sincerely and dedicatedly,” he said .

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said that BJP was set to repeat its victory. Former minister Rajeev Bindal who headed the election management committee said that the hard work of the BJP workers will pay off and result will be in favour of the party.