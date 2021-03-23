Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP records 200 new cases, bans gatherings in school, colleges
HP records 200 new cases, bans gatherings in school, colleges

There is no let-up in Covid-19 infections as Himachal Pradesh Monday recorded 200 new cases, taking the state's tally to 60,878
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Shimla is the worst-hit district with 10,691 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,376 cases, and Kangra with 8,988 cases (Representative Photo/Reuters)

There is no let-up in Covid-19 infections as Himachal Pradesh Monday recorded 200 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 60,878. This is the highest single day spike this year.

The death toll has mounted to 1,008 after three more patients succumbed to the contagion. Of the new cases, 96 were reported in Una, 41 in Kangra, 26 in Solan, 17 in Sirmaur, seven in Bilaspur, six in Shimla, three each in Kinnaur and Mandi and one in Hamirpur.

Recoveries have reached 58,466 after 68 people recovered. The active caseload climbed to 1,385.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 10,691 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,376 cases, and Kangra with 8,988 cases. Solan has 7,065 cases, Kullu 4,500, Sirmaur 3,758, Una 3,592, Hamirpur 3,175, Bilaspur 3,093, Chamba 2,988, Kinnaur 1,394, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,258. Meanwhile, given the spurt in Covid-19 cases the state government has banned all kind of gatherings in the schools and colleges in the state.

Director, higher education, Amarjeet K Sharma has issued an order to this effect and asked the heads of the educational institutions to comply with the orders in letter and spirit.

