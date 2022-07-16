HP to celebrate 75 years of existence with grand events

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday presided over a meeting of high-powered committee to celebrate the 75 years of existence of the state by organising as many events.

Thakur said these events would be presided over by him and various Union ministers. He said the message must be clear that everyone in the state has made their contribution in development and progress in the last 75 years.

“Events should not be a ceremonial ones, but should create a sense of contact with each and every person of the state,” he said, adding that a special event would also be held to honour the achievers of HP in different fields.

The CM said the main focus would be on highlighting the achievements, policies and programmes of the state government, for which various departments must provide their promotional IEC material and brochures.

Thakur said that efforts should also be made to rope in the local and national-level artists along with cultural troupes to entertain the people and highlight the glorious journey of the state through music.

