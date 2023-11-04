HPAU V-C stresses on farmers’ awareness about Bureau of Indian Standards in agri sector

A national seminar on Role of Standardization in Agriculture Ecosystem was organised at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), Palampur on Friday.

A national seminar on Role of Standardization in Agriculture Ecosystem was organised at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), Palampur on Friday. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his inaugural address, vice-chancellor DK Vatsa said farming should be done with high quality and for it standards are required right from producing food to processing it.

He said that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has developed Indian standards of different products and consumables for the clients and general masses.

Vatsa said it was important to make clients aware about the ISI-marked farm machinery, implements, drip irrigation systems, fertilizers, pesticides, processed food, packing and storage, and green houses, etc.

The vice-chancellor said that ISI marked products are trustworthy, durable and useful for agri-entrepreneurs. He discussed standards for several day-to-day use items, products etc. and expressed concern that consumers and the general masses are not much aware about such standards. There is a need to create mass awareness about it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Debasish Mahalik, scientist, Bureau of Indian Standards spoke about standardization in the food and agriculture sector.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!