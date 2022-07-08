HP Constable Recruitment Exam: Week on, 61 more chargesheeted in paper leak scam
The Himachal Pradesh Police filed a chargesheet against 61 accused in the constable recruitment paper leak case on Thursday, a week after 91 persons were chargesheeted in the court of the Kangra chief judicial magistrate.
Officers of the Crime Investigation Department filed a chargesheet against 21 middlemen, three parents , and 37 candidates in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Shimla.
Of the 61 accused, 27 are from Mandi, 11 from Hamirpur, seven in Una, six in Sirmaur, four in Kullu and three each in Bilaspur and Chamba. So far, the Special Investigation Team has arrested 171 people including 44 agents, 116 candidates and nine relatives of candidates from Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Delhi. They were booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed)and 120B (criminal conspiracy) in Kangra, Bharari and Solan.
State awaits CBI nod
After the government was targeted over the paper leak case, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the home portfolio, announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case on May 17. However, the CBI is yet to agree to takeover the case.
The state government’s home department has sent another reminder to the central agency asking them to probe the scam, which has snowballed into a political controversy in the poll-bound state.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on July 1 had filed a charge sheet against 70 candidates, 20 middlemen and the father of a candidate.The police had also constituted a board of officers comprising inspector general (communication and technical Services (CTS), deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Police Training College (PTC) and deputy controller (finance and accounts) to look into the acts of omission by the police officers involved in the constable recruitment exam.
Director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu has also directed the SIT to probe the involvement of police officers in the paper leak case.
Spice of Life | A holiday, just what the doctor ordered
Trust and faith of patients in their family doctors doesn't let them unwind even in the most splendid of places. After paying a mandatory visit to Petronas Twin Towers and Sky Tower in Kuala Lumpur we flew out of the populous city for the tranquil and picturesque island of Langkawi. Five days of stay in eco-friendly cottages in a jungle resort by the seaside was both awe-inspiring and relaxing.
10-year-old boy found brutally murdered in Kathua, 4 held
The body of a 10-year-old boy was found stuffed in gunny bag in Saidpur village of Kathua district on Wednesday night. The victim, who was found dead with his mouth taped shut and limbs tied with cloth, was the son of one Raman Gupta. Police have arrested two other minors, 55, his minor son and Pawan Kumar Saini. Saini, who has confessed, said he committed the murder over an old rivalry with the Guptas.
2 dead, 48 injured as bus plunges into a gorge in J&K’s Udhampur
Two people were killed, while 48 others were injured when a bus shuttling a wedding party plunged into a 150-feet deep gorge in Udhampur district on Thursday evening. The bus was on its way to Majouri from Gundia in Ramnagar when the driver lost control over the wheel at Keya Morh, sending the bus down the gorge.
2 brothers killed as wall collapses at construction site in HP’s Una
Two brothers were killed when a wall at a construction site collapsed at Bathoo Village in Haroli subdivision of Una district on Thursday. The victims, Munjamin Basi, 22, and Mubarik Basi, 25, of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were labourers. Haroli deputy superintendent of police Anil Patial said the incident took place when three labourers were installing a conveyer belt at a stone crusher. Their colleague, Dilshad, is undergoing treatment, and is said to be stable.
Woman mountaineering team reaches Kinnaur
The 'Fit 50 Women's Trans-Himalayan Expedition' team reached Karcham in Kinnaur on Thursday, where it was received by the soldiers of 4 Assam Regiment of Tri-Peak Brigade. The expedition will cover a distance of 4,977 kilometers and 37 mountain passes across Arunachal, Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal before ending at Tiger Hill in Kargil.
