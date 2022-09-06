HPTDC employees to get revised pay scale

SHIMLA The employees of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) would be provided revised pay scales with effect from January 1, 2016, as being given to the other employees of the state government.

This was decided in the 158th meeting of the board of directors of HPTDC held here late on Sunday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The decision would benefit over 1,300 employees of the HPTDC who would get annual benefits of ₹12.40 crore.

The chief minister said that the state government was committed to the welfare of the employees and has ensured that the employees get their dues well in time. He said that the HPTDC from April to July this year registered an income of ₹45.91 crore and a net profit of ₹11.79 crore.

Thakur said that the corporation would be authorised to hire the need-based manpower in the categories of house man, utility workers, security guards/chowkidar, specialized cook, electricians, plumber, carpenters, mason, mali and beldar etc, to streamline the functioning of the hotel units. He said that this would ensure better services to the customers in the tourism units.

While emphasising the need for bringing professionalism to the functioning of the corporation, the chief minister felt the need to bring change in the work culture by motivating employees of the corporation through training and refresher courses. He said that in-house training and refresher courses must be provided to the staff in food production and service also. He said that more aggressive campaigns must be undertaken for marketing the properties of the tourism development corporation through the website and other social media platforms.

HPTDC managing director Amit Kashyap along with chief secretary RD Dhiman, additional chief secretary (finance) Prabodh Saxena, principal secretary tourism Devesh Kumar and other officers attended the meeting.