HPUTA starts 24-hour hunger strike over long pending demands

Pressing for their long pending demands, Himachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Association (HPUTA) on Friday launched a 24-hour hunger strike and pressed for their long pending demands, including immediate release of the long-pending installment of DA for employees, the introduction of Child Care Leave for teachers, and restoration of promotions under CAS. We urge the state government to immediately fulfil the long-pending demands of teachers, said HPUTA president. (File)

The association also stated that the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for college and university teachers has been stalled due to a 2022 state government notification. While promotions are being processed smoothly across all other government departments, university and college teachers in Himachal Pradesh — including those at Himachal Pradesh University, Sardar Patel University, Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Forestry University, and Agricultural University Palampur — have not received a single promotion in the last four years.

“This prolonged stagnation is not only causing academic harm but is also adversely affecting the ranking of universities in the state,” the association said, demanding that the government immediately withdraw the notification blocking CAS promotions.

Speaking to media, HPUTA president Nitin Vyas said: “We urge the state government to immediately fulfil the long-pending demands of teachers. Promotions under CAS must be restored without delay, housing shortages must be addressed, and employees should not be made to wait endlessly for their entitled DA. If these issues are not resolved, the protests will intensify.”

The union also raised concerns about inadequate residential facilities for teachers. Against a sanctioned strength of 256 faculty members at HPU, only 80 housing units are available. Despite having resources, the university has not taken steps to construct new housing complexes, the association alleged.

With the executive council scheduled to meet on September 27, the association announced its decision to protest during the meeting. “Tomorrow, we will oppose the executive council meeting by showing black flags to the nominated members and government representatives,” said Vyas.