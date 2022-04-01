Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP withdraws Covid restrictions, stresses on use of masks
chandigarh news

HP withdraws Covid restrictions, stresses on use of masks

In view of the steep decline in cases, the HP government on Friday withdrew all Covid restrictions; however, it advised the public to continue wearing masks and follow hand hygiene
The one-page order issued by the HP govt stated if any surge in the number of Covid cases is observed, the DDMA may consider taking prompt and proactive action at a local level. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

In view of the steep decline in cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday withdrew all Covid restrictions; however, it advised the public to continue wearing masks and follow hand hygiene.

Chief secretary Ram Subagh Singh in the orders issued on Friday said, “Taking note of the steep decline in positivity rate and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) has decided that there is no further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid-19 containment measures. Therefore, all the restrictions for containment of Covid-19 issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC) are hereby withdrawn.”

However, the ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW) advisories on Covid containment measures, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall state response to the pandemic, it added. The one-page order further stated if any surge in the number of cases is observed, the DDMA may consider taking prompt and proactive action at a local level.

