HSGMC’s gurdwara takeover: SGPC to hold general house meeting today

A meeting of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general house is being held on Friday at its headquarters, Teja Singh Samundri Hall, on the issue of “forcible takeover of the gurdwara in Haryana by Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (adhoc).”

Next course of action against the act of HSGMC, which is allegedly backed by the BJP-led Haryana government, will be decided by the SGPC during the meeting scheduled to start at 1pm. (HT FIle Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Next course of action against the act of HSGMC, which is allegedly backed by the BJP-led Haryana government, will be decided by the SGPC during the meeting scheduled to start at 1pm.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal along with secretary Partap Singh reviewed the arrangements of the meeting. Panj Singh Sahiban (Five Sikh clergymen headed by Akal Takht Jathedar) being members of the house will also be present during the meeting. “Purpose of calling this meeting is to reach mutual consensus on the act which is grave interference by the government into the management of gurdwaras,” said Grewal.