HSRPs can help bring down crime: National Road Safety Council member

Highlighting that the absence of high-security registration plates (HSRP) on vehicles was a major reason behind Ludhiana’s rising crime graph, National Road Safety Council member Kamaljeet Soi criticised the enforcement agencies for failing to ensure their installation on every vehicle in the city.

Speaking after launching Mission Safe Ludhiana 2021 at a hotel in Feroze Gandhi market on Wednesday, Soi, who is also the chairman of NGO Raahat - The Safe Community Foundation, said the state government had initiated the programme to install HSRPs on vehicles in 2012, but failed to complete it. As a result, around 20 lakh vehicles were plying on roads without HSRPs.

He shared that the transport principal secretary, in July 2020, had notified a penalty/challan amount of ₹2,000 for first offence and ₹3,000 for subsequent offence. Besides, expressing concern over compliance, the office of the state transport commissioner had sent a communication to the authorities concerned in August this year.

Soi said he will also take up the matter with departments concerned and move court if required.

“It is easy to catch violators with HSRPs, as these are registered with the national vehicle registry – Vahan. People involved in organised crime mostly install fake number plates or simply remove the plates. If enforcement agencies make sure that HSRP is installed on every vehicle, the crime graph will automatically come down,” he said.

Soi also sought action against dealers who sold cars without HSRPs. “As per rules, a car owner cannot take the car out of the showroom until HSRP is installed on it,” he added.

RTA secretary Narinder Singh said the authorities, including the RTA office and traffic police, were continuously creating awareness about HSRP and also issuing challans to violators. “Ludhiana has a large number of vehicles, so it takes time to replace their number plates,” he added.