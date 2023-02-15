HSVP stops clearing plans of buildings with over 3 floors in Panchkula

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has stopped clearing plans of buildings with stilt plus four (S+4) floors and S+3 floors with immediate effect, following a “green-signal” given by Haryana chief minister on Monday.

Sharing details, an HSVP officer said, “We have not received any written orders yet. But, verbally we have been told, during a meeting with the CM, not to clear any new application for high-rise buildings. So, from Monday we stopped passing any file of buildings with S+4 or S+3 floors”

He added: “In 2017, changes were made in the Haryana building code. Since then, over 1,700 approvals for S+4 buildings have been given. Of these, 550 have collected occupation certificates, which means that their building is ready for use.”

Currently, construction of nearly 1,100 high-rise buildings is going on. “From Monday onwards, we have stopped giving approvals and will stop the ones who have not started construction work after getting approval.”

Since the orders, at least 30 new applications have been scrapped.

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, who released an official statement said: “The order is yet to be passed, but the decision has been taken by the HSVP on the directions of CM. The meeting took place on Monday, wherein the CM was apprised about the problems faced by the residents.”

Gupta said the amendments will be made in the Haryana building Code.

The statement mentioned: “The CM has banned construction of high-rise buildings that are over three floors in Panchkula. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting that took place on Monday. Also, in future, no such construction will take place.”

General VP Malik (retd) said: “I have seen the statement given by Gian Chand Gupta. I am happy that he took the matter to the CM and they agreed to stop S+4 activity but I believe in seeing action on ground. So, I would wait for written orders and its effect on the ground.”

Last Monday, MLA Gian Chand Gupta had met the Haryana CM and apprised him about the issue.

In 2017, changes were brought in the Haryana building Code allowing construction of stilt plus four floor buildings. Following this, rampant construction started in sectors, leading to cracks in neighboruing houses, disrupting the character of the city.

General VP Malik (retd) had written to the Haryana CM regarding construction of high-rise buildings and apartmentalisation in Panchkula. The former Army chief had also raised the issue with the MLA in September 2022.

Getting no respite, in January, he approached the media and shared how people are suffering because of the construction of S+4 floors.

He said construction of high-rise buildings is putting pressure on the narrow ‘B’ and ‘C’ roads in old sectors, which are not meant to take the burden. Many residents joined him and raised their voices against the vertical growth. They shared how their houses have developed cracks because of the ongoing construction in their neighbourhood.

