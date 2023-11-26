Huge cache of arms, ammo seized in Ramban

Security forces launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district and seized arms, ammunition and explosive material on Friday, officials said.

A case under the Arms Act and the Explosive Substance Act has been registered at the Banihal police station (Photo:X)

Acting on information about the presence of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the forest area of Sarniyal, a joint team of police and Army personnel launched a search operation in the area, they said.

During the search operation, 113 rounds of 7.62 mm cartridges, three AK-47 magazines, seven rounds of 7.62 mm sniper rifle, five rounds of Pika rifle and two 9 mm cartridges were recovered, officials said.

The team also recovered three Chinese grenades, one Pakistani grenade, two barrel grenade launchers, as many detonators and fuses, an FM transreciever, a Pika belt and 300 grams of explosive, they said, adding further investigation has been initiated.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Explosive Substance Act has been registered at the Banihal police station.

