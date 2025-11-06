Huge sacrifices made in last 5 yrs to make J&K peaceful: LG Sinha

The lieutenant governor (LG) of J&K, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday said that sacrifices of past five years have helped in restoration of peace in the state. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (PTI)

LG Sinha while delivering a keynote address today, at two-day international symposium on “Peace, People and Possibilities in Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory” made these remarks.

The LG spoke about a new vision of a rising Jammu & Kashmir that is peaceful, fear-free, prosperous, united and in which every citizen is empowered and touched by India’s rapid progress.

“Huge sacrifices have been made in last five years to make Jammu Kashmir where it is now. The peace visible in Jammu Kashmir today has given an opportunity to all to flourish with mutual respect and everyone is getting equal opportunity to live a dignified life. One can see the impact of peace, efforts of people for a better tomorrow and immense possibilities for all without any discrimination. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have followed the principles of people-first, social justice and equality, which has transformed both the lives of the people and this crown jewel of the nation,” the LG said.

He said that the strong resolve to dismantle terror ecosystem and affirmed the commitment to maintaining peace, justice and equity.

“We are determined for strengthening socio-economic development and to turn the dreams of our youth into reality,” the LG added.

Sinha said that within five years, our brave forces and J&K Police have created a Jammu Kashmir in which the sound of ragas and new enthusiasm has replaced the sound of bullets and grenades. “We have created a Jammu Kashmir, in which the walls of schools are echoing not with the clash of stones but with the laughter and innovation and education of children. We have created a Jammu Kashmir, in which towns like Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam, once shrouded in silence, have transformed into cultural and literary centres for the youth. Markets like Lal Chowk and Polo View are no longer deserted but are glowing with new vitality. We have created a Jammu & Kashmir, in which new aspirations are floating on the waves of Vitasta,” he said.

The LG said the people of Jammu & Kashmir are the very heartbeat of peace. “All sections of society to work as a single, unified force against elements attempting to disrupt peace, and to counter the threats of drug addiction and youth radicalisation,” he said adding that everyone must follow rule of law for peace, progress and prosperity.