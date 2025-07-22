Human rights panel steps in to protect Panchkula elderly couple facing abuse from son

In a distressing case of elder abuse, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has issued strong directives to protect an 82-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife, who alleged sustained harassment, neglect and abandonment by their own son and daughter-in-law. The couple alleged that their son and daughter-in-law frequently engaged in quarrels over trivial matters, used abusive language, pressured them to transfer ownership of their self-acquired residential property. (Getty Images)

The couple, residents of Panchkula’s Sector 9, had approached the commission seeking help, claiming that despite their advanced age and serious health ailments, including multiple surgeries, their children, who lived in the same house, had failed to provide care and support, and routinely mistreated them.

They alleged that their son and daughter-in-law frequently engaged in quarrels over trivial matters, used abusive language, pressured them to transfer ownership of their self-acquired residential property.

They said they were even taunted to move to an old-age home and that a false case of domestic violence was filed against them to harass them further.

The couple informed the commission that an application for eviction under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, filed before the Senior Citizen Tribunal in January 2025, had yet to yield effective relief.

Taking serious note, the commission found prima facie evidence of elder abuse, wilful neglect and coercion, and said the case amounted to grave violation of the 2007 Act, as well as a breach of fundamental human rights.

The commission emphasised that the complainants deserved immediate protection and that their right to live peacefully in their own home must be ensured without further delay.

It recommended that the matter be urgently taken up by the Panchkula deputy commissioner, and directed that local police or other authorities ensure the couple’s safety and protection without delay.

“The right to live with dignity is a cornerstone of Article 21 of the Constitution of lndia. Forcing elderly parents to live in fear without food or care in isolation within their own property, constitutes a gross violation of their human rights. The psychological abuse, denial of basic necessities and coercion to surrender property against their will is not only morally reprehensible but also legally indefensible,” said the commission.

It said that as per Section 4 of the 2007 Act, senior citizens unable to maintain themselves were entitled to claim maintenance from their adult children. “The obligation of such children extends to ensuring that the parent may lead a normal life. Where the child or relative is in possession of the property or stands to inherit it, the duty to maintain becomes binding and proportional.” the commission stated.

“Additionally, Section 24 of the Act, provides that whoever, having the care or protection of a senior citizen leaves and abandons senior citizen with the intention to wholly abandoning them, is punishable with imprisonment or fine,” it added.

The commission also ordered that proceedings pending before the Senior Citizens Tribunal be fast-tracked, with full administrative support, so that the couple may get effective relief without delay. The commission scheduled the next hearing for September 23, demanding a positive action-taken report before then.